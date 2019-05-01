Clear

Dental bags for kids

Students are helping address a need for better dental hygiene in North Iowa.

Posted: May. 1, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: May. 1, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Dental bags for kids

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a fresh coat of paint./// dental hygiene is lacking for both adults and chldren in north iowa.. some mason city students are taking it upon themselves to help out. the youngsters sewed 24 of these hygiene pouches. they filled them with tooth paste and tooth brushes from central park dentistry. they went to all of the elemetary schools and passed them out to students in need. they feel cared for like were thinking about them other than their parents and the teachers and the environment around so i believe that you know since were thinking about them other than other people that are around them on a daily basis i think that speaks out to them amazingly, sewing all of those pouches only took a day./// as the city grows á remembering it's history
