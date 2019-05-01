Speech to Text for Fighting for immigrant rights at a downtown Rochester rally

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first tonight... may first is international workers day. to mark the day á communities united for rochester empowerment á or cure á rallied for immigrant and worker rights. kimt news 3's isabella basco heard their stories today and joins us live now. isabella? live immigration continues to be a hotá button discussion and it's a topic that hits too close to home for some residents in rochester á so much so á they braved the chilly weather for the city to hear their cries. xxx <nats > picket signs in hand. loud voices and able feet... community members sharing one message: immigrants of all races and walks of life are welcome here. "i am an american and i deserve to be seen as such." vangie castro is from the philippines and says you must walk in an immigrants shoes to truly understand their plight. "folks who don't understand the immigrant experience should take time to talk to someone about the struggle of what it's like to come to the united states." lucy hernandez is one immigrant who was undocumented for many years. she's from mexico and she says her experience shaped her so much. that's why she is here today. abby splittstoesser' s story is unique. her son's father was deported to mexico when abby was pregnant. she's been forced to parent alone. "but as far as really being with him, and spending time with him and learning with him. it's really sad." her son d'mitri may never know his father... which is heartbreaking to abby. "he's gonna grow up not knowing his dad at all and then he'll learn what america was like during the time of him growing up, not friendly to immigrants." these are the reasons for the strident voices, the reasons these people march... hoping to be heard... to be seen... to be welcomed. at the rally... protesters were also rallying for workers rights like fair pay and hiring without discrimination. live in rochester á isabella basco á kimt news 3./// thank you isabella. workers rallies happened all around the world today... including in hong kong.. and south korea.