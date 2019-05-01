Clear

Day of caring

Stepping up and helping the community.

Posted: May. 1, 2019 10:40 PM
Updated: May. 1, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Day of caring

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

local workers shook up their routines today, stepping up to help their community as part of the annual day of caring. target employees from mason city, rochester and even wisconsin came to one vision to plant grass and hang flowers one vision sells plants to fund its programs to aid the disabilied. the helping hands have an impact..xxx they relay a lot on grants and fundraising so this is just one small way we can help them to reinvest in the community. groups all over the north iowa area are doing their part as well. the windows at crisis intervention were washed todayáá and charlie brown daycare got a fresh coat of paint./// dental hygiene is lacking
