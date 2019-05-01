Speech to Text for Architecture Scavenger Hung

time to take a walk back in time. we told you monday about a proposed historic district in downtown rochester... between broadway avenue and first avenue southwest. now an effort's underway to teach us all about the medá city's historic architectural gems in an unconventiona l way... through a scavenger hunt! káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live now with the details á jeremiah? xxx that's right katie and george... it's the perfect time for the event á as may is historic preservation month. with so much new construction downtown á this scavenger hunt is to remind residents about med city's rich history. vo:life moves quicklyááá and sometimes we miss the cool stuff. history buffs are eager for people in rochester to stop and see the relics of bygone times around them. jill rogerson is interested in doing that. sot: my husband got a job here and we've taken walks through the gonda building inside the mayo clinic vo: she made the move to the medácity from south carolina... she's eager to learn more about the history of her new home. sot: a little bit of cabin fever a little insular. i home school three of my four children so we have to make ways to get out. vo:jill is taking part in rochester's architectural scavenger hunt... 12 sites across the downtown area were selected. karen lemke works at the rochester public library and says there are architectural gems all over the med city. sot: it could be a window or a tower or some other feature that is pretty prominent on the building again if you don't stop and look at those buildings you might miss those features. vo:case in point: the top of the mayo clinic's plummer building. built in the 1920's, the structure houses dozens of bronze bells filling downtown with music on a daily basis. nat:bells vo: with the medácity booming with construction... lemke hopes this scavenger hunt creates a sense of awareness about preserving what makes rochester there are over twoáthousand places designated as national landmarks throughout the country and mayo clinic's plummer building is one of them. to participate in the hunt you can stop by the library and pick up a sheet like this... then walk, identify and enjoy. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah. the scavenger hunt runs until