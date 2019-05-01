Speech to Text for Did you know it is Air Quality Awareness Week?

air quality awareness week-vo-2 it's something that affects all of us - but you might not know about this... it's air quality awareness week. air quality awareness week-vo-1 lowerthird2line:air quality awareness week rochester, mn mark radam has lived in rochester for 60 years - and he thinks the city has good air quality. every hour - the minnesota pollution control agency measures five pollutants in the air those measurements determine how good or poor our air is at any given hour. right now - rochester's air is scoring very well.xxxx air quality awareness week-sot-1 lowerthird2line:mark radam rochester, mn i think the air quality is very good. i like to walk and exercise and i don't ever have problems with the air and breathing the air quality index does not account for temperature or pollen levels - which can increase people's sensitivity to air pollutants. / lowerthird2line talent:amy