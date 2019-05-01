Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Did you know it is Air Quality Awareness Week?

While many people don't think about the air they breathe, it is a resource we all rely on.

Posted: May. 1, 2019 5:43 PM
Updated: May. 1, 2019 5:43 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Did you know it is Air Quality Awareness Week?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

air quality awareness week-vo-2 it's something that affects all of us - but you might not know about this... it's air quality awareness week. air quality awareness week-vo-1 lowerthird2line:air quality awareness week rochester, mn mark radam has lived in rochester for 60 years - and he thinks the city has good air quality. every hour - the minnesota pollution control agency measures five pollutants in the air those measurements determine how good or poor our air is at any given hour. right now - rochester's air is scoring very well.xxxx air quality awareness week-sot-1 lowerthird2line:mark radam rochester, mn i think the air quality is very good. i like to walk and exercise and i don't ever have problems with the air and breathing the air quality index does not account for temperature or pollen levels - which can increase people's sensitivity to air pollutants. / lowerthird2line talent:amy
Mason City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 48°
Albert Lea
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Rochester
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Rain continues, but tracking a nicer weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Did you know it is Air Quality Awareness Week?

Image

Construction project leads parking ramp to be closed

Image

Neighbor speaks out about shooting

Image

Rochester trail closing for reconstruction

Image

Austin Police Department has a new captain

Image

Chris Nelson's PM Forecast 5/1/19

Image

Drone3: Downtown Mason City construction

Image

Tracking Cloudy Skies & Slight Rain Chances

Image

1 injured in Mason City shooting

Image

Hergert wins 250th

Community Events