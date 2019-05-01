Speech to Text for Construction project leads parking ramp to be closed

coverage you can count on although the weather is rainy and gloomy... construction season is in full swing. today marked the start of one construction project in downtown rochester. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live from the thick of it. calyn - what are you hearing from people passing by? george - i'm here at first avenue southeast where not only is the road closed but also the civic center parking ramp. i'm hearning it's an inconvenience for people trying to get where they need to go. they're sure signs of construction... road work ahead - detour that way - and guys in bright yellow vests. i did read in the paper that there was going to be a lot of construction, they did warn us so i just planned ahead a little bit more and tried to deal with the congestion as best as i could. the beginning of may is kicking off improvements to the sanitary and storm sewer. this map from the city shows which roads are closed in red - where you can't get through in yellow - and the dead ends marked with x's... at the heart of it all is the public library. it's a place where "all are welcome"... but some are having trouble getting there. i was expecting to park right here but then i pulled up and there's the sign. i see somebody else did it anyway but i was too chicken. so i went up a block, made a u-turn in the intersection, and grabbed that parking space. one of the major concerns is the civic center parking ramp being closed. people need a place to park and it's always limited downtown anyway and they've taken there so again, plan ahead. while people seem to be finding their way for now... they are hoping to see the work completed soon. i hope it finishes up quickly because with summer coming it's going to increase ya know the traffic here, especially so and with the civic center as well so yeah i hope it doesn't last long. coverage you can count on the city says the ramp is expected to re-open in one month on june 1st. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. thanks calyn. the public library - mayo civic center - rochester art center - and rochester civic theatre buildings will be open throughout construction. visitors will need to find alternative parking.