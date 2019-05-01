Speech to Text for Neighbor speaks out about shooting

are following up on an investigation that started last night as bullets pierced through the walls of a home... leaving one person injured.xxx shooting folo-wpmap stngr-1 shooting folo-wpmap stngr-2 the shooting happened around 11 p-m in mason city on the 4-hundred block of north pennsylvania avenue. at this hour - police continue to investigate. today - kimt news 3's brian tabick went to the neighborhood to talk with those who live near the scene... he joins us now live - brian?xxx lowerthird2line talent:brian tabick brian.tabick@kimt.com coverage you can count on amy george - i was a few blocks when the shooting occurred and heard the shots ring out-- a number of them. i spoke to the home owners this afternoon - they didn't want to go on camera with me but allowed me to go inside. you can see a number of bullet holes not only on the outside of the house but on the inside as well--in the walls of the hall way... door fixtures... and in the kitchen. neighbors i spoke with say they didn't realize how bad the shooting could have been.xxx shooting folo-mpkg-1 shooting folo-mpkg-3 i heard four or five bangs and then all of a sudden the cops was here and marked spots where the bullets were at. mark kalvig lives next door. this is what his neighborhood looked like last night. once on scene - police say they found more than a dozen shell casings and the house was rittled with bullets. seven people were home when the shooting took place--one person was shot and taken to mercy one north iowa to be treated. kalvig says something like this was bound to happen eventually. shooting folo-mpkg-4 the way the world is getting yeah just hope it doesn't happen again. / shooting folo-ltag-2 police say this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public. live in mason city - brian tabick - kimt news 3. / thank you brian. the shooting victim has been treated and released from the hospital.