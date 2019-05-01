Speech to Text for Rochester trail closing for reconstruction

weather in the forecast for saturday - you're probably going to want to spend some time outside. something to keep in mind - a popular rochester trail will be closed. roch river path-vo-1 roch river path-vo-4 the multi-use path along the south zumbro river is being closed for reconstruction. crews will be widening the existing path and adding a new connection to fifth avenue southwest. deana carr likes to walk the trail during her lunch break. she's excited to see the end results of the project.xxx roch river path-sot-1 roch river path-sot-3 "i' m okay with that because i can go a different direction. and i'm happy that they are cleaning up the trails or continuing to take care of them and fix them up. i like that a lot." / roch river path-mapvo-1 roch river path-wpvo-2 here's a look at the stretch of the trail that will be closed. it's about a mile and a half long. the work is expected to be done by memorial day weekend. and the rest of the trail is still open. /