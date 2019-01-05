Clear

Chris Nelson's PM Forecast 5/1/19

Nelson's forecast brings another slight chance of showers tonight, and warmer air moving in for the weekend.

Posted: May. 1, 2019 4:43 PM
Updated: May. 1, 2019 4:45 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Speech to Text for Chris Nelson's PM Forecast 5/1/19

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather-main-3 the seattle-like weather conditions persist for today and for portions of thursday as a broad area of low pressure slowly tracks away from the area. another round of light scattered rain showers could develop later tonight and tomorrow morning. otherwise, if we see any wet weather, it will be very isolated or in the drizzle form. once the storm tracks away, the skies begin to clear slowly for thursday as sunshine steers in. temperatures begin to respond to the sun by friday and saturday as highs climb back closer to average, and even by saturday near 70. yet again another slight chance of spotty showers take over parts of the region on friday night and saturday night; however, they won't impact the daytime hours. the forecast will call for closer to average temperatures next week, but unfortunately, it will remain active with more rounds of rain and storms. tonight: scattered showers and patchy fog. lows: near 42. winds: ne 5-10 mph tomorrow: showers come to an end early, then partly sunny. highs: mid 50s. winds: nw 5-10 mph tomorrow night: partly cloudy and dry. lows: low 40s. winds: s 5-10 mph. thanks chris. amy?xxx
Mason City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 48°
Albert Lea
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 48°
Charles City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 48°
Rochester
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
