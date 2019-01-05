Speech to Text for Chris Nelson's PM Forecast 5/1/19

weather-main-3 the seattle-like weather conditions persist for today and for portions of thursday as a broad area of low pressure slowly tracks away from the area. another round of light scattered rain showers could develop later tonight and tomorrow morning. otherwise, if we see any wet weather, it will be very isolated or in the drizzle form. once the storm tracks away, the skies begin to clear slowly for thursday as sunshine steers in. temperatures begin to respond to the sun by friday and saturday as highs climb back closer to average, and even by saturday near 70. yet again another slight chance of spotty showers take over parts of the region on friday night and saturday night; however, they won't impact the daytime hours. the forecast will call for closer to average temperatures next week, but unfortunately, it will remain active with more rounds of rain and storms. tonight: scattered showers and patchy fog. lows: near 42. winds: ne 5-10 mph tomorrow: showers come to an end early, then partly sunny. highs: mid 50s. winds: nw 5-10 mph tomorrow night: partly cloudy and dry. lows: low 40s. winds: s 5-10 mph. thanks chris. amy?xxx