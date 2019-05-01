Speech to Text for Tracking Cloudy Skies & Slight Rain Chances

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((may has officially begun... on a soggy note. showers from yesterday have spilled into our wednesday morning and will remain scattered throughout the day. at least the temps are warming back up! highs will pop back into the 50s today, with some of us lingering in the lower 50s and other in the middle 50s. this is still well below the average, but temps will continue to recover coming into the weekend. thursday welcomes back drier conditions as clouds slowly begin to clear away, highs in the upper 50s. friday will bring back the sunshine with partly sunny skies before a few more clouds return for the evening, highs in the lower 60s. then there is saturday, the golden day (and star wars day!) á golden because of the sunny skies we're still on track to receive, and the temps jumping back into the upper 60s/lower 70s! enjoy it because rain chances return under a partly sunny sunday and back into the work week. today: cloudy/shower s highs: lower to middle 50s winds: nne 5á15 mph tonight: cloudy/scatter ed showers lows: lower 40s winds: ne 5 mph