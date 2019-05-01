Speech to Text for 1 injured in Mason City shooting

breaking breaking overnight... one person is recovering this morning after being shot in mason city. this happening around 11 o'clock last night in the area of 4th street northeast and north pennsylvania avenue. police just released that the shots were fired at a home in the area, and a person inside was hit. the injured person was taken to the hospital, treated and released. no suspects are in custody at this time, but police