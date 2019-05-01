Speech to Text for Hergert wins 250th

hey zach á the niacc baseball team sits just below the 500 mark on the year entering the last week of the spring season. coach hergert says the team is right where they want to be right now á but first á he has a victory of his own to celebrate even though it's just another day to him.xxx ball being hit honestly it's just a number to me like i don't i don't do this for my own personal you know accomplishmen ts, i really don't. that's niacc head baseball coach á travis hergert á talking about earning win number 250 this past friday in a doubleheader sweep of iowa central. while the win might not mean much to him á it means much more to the players than he could imagine. carson parker says it's nice knowing he has your back. he's so passionate about us as a team and you just know he's going to have your back at all times. he got tossed out of a game actually and that just shows you right there that he's all in for us. 10 games remain on the regular season schedule for the trojans á with all of them being played in the next eight days. hergert says the team is peaking at just the right time. i really feel that in the last couple of weeks we've turned the corner in trying to play some consistent baseball and really we we have our sight set on clinton we have our sights set on the regional tournament because really it's wide open this year more than any year that i've ever coached in this conference. one of the weapons niacc has to it's advantage is it's hitting á especially from guys such as redshirt sophomore á fox leum á who leads the team with 13 homeruns and a .338 batting average. he says his hot bat didn't come without a few tweaks. working on the approach and a few minor mechanic things that i had to change from the beginning of the season and you know just trying to stay as consistent as i can getting into finishing out the season right now. parker concurs there's always time to keep getting better. obviously we want to get better every time we go out there. it took awhile to get where we're at but we still feel like there's more to do and we have a few games to do that. if all goes according to plan á they'll pick up at least 10 more wins for coach.