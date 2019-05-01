Speech to Text for Controversial water treatment to go along Root River

// the city of lanesboro currently has the oldest water treatment facility in the state of minnesota á sitting at 80 years old. now, the city is recognizing it's time for a new one. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan has the heated story. on the scene as you drive into lanesboro, one of the first things you might soon see... a sewage plant proposed to go right here. before tonights meeting i met up with mikel wombacher who lives just across the street from the proposed sight. "we're just trying to see if there's something we can do to get it away from the bike trail, away from the, away from the bluffs. it's a beautiful lot." mike lives here his neighbors live here and the bike path is right here. that's how close the community would be to the new sewage plant. but i'm finding out mike isn't the only one with concerns. "that is the spot that we are right now moving forward with." the community gathered in tight quarters to have their opinions heard, over the sewage plant proposed to go right here, along the root river, and near many homes... in fact just feet from one home. "10 feet, 10 or 12 feet... wow! 20 feet from their house?!" the root river brings thousands of tourists through lanesboro each summer, and some feel a sewage facility this close to the river might deter some. "they know its poop and pee going in and they don't know it's cleaner now with a new one than the old one. that's a really hard perception battle to fight at the doorstep to the city and as people are floating in the water or getting out of the water right there." despite the community's clear worries about the location of the new plant... mayor reeseman says the council's mind is made up. some even left the meeting wondering what the point of a public hearing was if they already had a decision made. "people had the opportunity to come to the other meetings and voice their opinion as we were going through this process. unfortunately people did not take advantage of that situation so we were left to make a decision as a council." again á that was kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan reporting.///