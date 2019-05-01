Speech to Text for Grant for fresh foods

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rochester's ronald mcdonald house is making sure families are getting healthy and quick options for on the go food. and it's all thanks to a 50á thousand dollar grant from the pharmaceutica l company á abbvie (abávee). here's a drawing of what the current craft room will look like once it's transformed into the food coáop. it has a working name of 'keepin' it fresh'... and all of the food in the room will be of no cost to families staying at the house. there will be options including milk, eggs, and meats á so families can cook real meals and eat out less, saving money. the ronald mcdonald house says this will be an immense help to families who have to be on "a lot of families spend 8 hours a day up at the hospital and so really the last thing on their mind is when can they go grocery shopping and they do have the ability to take a shuttle out to walmart or drive themselves to different stores but this will just make it really easy on them." the coáop is expected to be finished and opening up to families some time in september./// 8th graders at ellis middle school in austin