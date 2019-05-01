Speech to Text for Mayor Norton addresses Rochester's future

aám.//// new at ten new tonight at ten... rochester's explosive growth is no secret. but with growth comes change... and some residents are concerned about an evolving city. mayor kim norton addressed the concerns tonight and kimt news 3's isabella basco was there to hear it all. she joins us live now. isabella? live it's been almost four months since mayor kim norton was inaugurated and she has tackled quite a few issues... one of them: homelessness in the skyways. but residents still want clear answers on what comes next for the med city. a city that is more bikeá friendly. more walkable. and better at managing traffic. these are among mayor kim norton's goals to make rochester a more livable city. and tonight rochester residents got to engage the mayor on those goals. "i think that overall the growth is good. sometimes it seems like we might not be able to keep up with the services." "maybe higher taxes." residents got to share their hopes for the city. "housing for the homeless. i think that's a big concern for everybody." "i think that there's a real need for affordable housing." as the mayor addressed these concernsááá she also expressed her belief that the only way to achieve such goals is to do so together. "how do we support what's happening together?" as tonight's gathering wrapped up, what emerged was a spirit of med city optimism. residents got to ask the mayor some questions tonight á and she says she hopes people will be open to all of the changes happening in the med city. reporting live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. /// thank you isabella. the event tonight at first presbyterian church is part of its biáannual community forum series,