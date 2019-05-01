Clear
Women & Opioids

Medical professionals are learning more about a drug they use every day.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

healthcare providers are learning about something they already use on a daily basis. opioids. the iowa department of public health says it wants to bring new information about the drugs to the state's providers... one piece of new knowledge á is the way opioids are used by women. the health department says men are still using the drugs more but the number of women using has dramatically increased in recent years. the information could reduce they are less likely to receive the over dose drug narcane because people assume it is not an opioid issue for women and so they don't provide that reversal drug and so they are at higher risk of death. according to the state health department 48á thousand woman died from prescription pain reliever overdoses between 19á99 and 20á13.
