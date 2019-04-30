Speech to Text for Mom's mission to stop drunk driving

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

driving numbers-vo-4 it's a problem in many communities that leads to a number of deaths and serious injuries every year... drunk driving. but get this - olmsted county ranks in the top thirteen most dangerous drunk-driving counties in minnesota. drunk driving numbers-vo-1 lowerthird2line:mom speaks out against impaired driving rochester, mn back in 20-10... austin melville was killed by an impaired driver in downtown rochester. he was 23 years old... a recent college graduate... and engaged. his mom sandy is using his death to caution others about drinking and driving because she says it's a deadly choice.xxx drunk driving numbers-sot-1 drunk driving numbers-sot-3 plan ahead before they go out, before they're incapable of thinking straight, and before they're impaired. plan ahead for that sober ride home ahead of time and plan ahead like you do before everything else in your life. melville uses her voice to speak at victim impact panels... driver's ed classes... and even at the state legislature. /