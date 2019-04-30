Speech to Text for Potential Funding to combat narcotics

it's a growing problem in communities across our nation... drug trafficking. just last week we told you how police conducted a major drug bust in rochester... collecting about five pounds of meth with a street value of 65á thousand dollars. now there's a collaborative effort to tackle the drug problem in our area. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live outside of rochester's north police station... jeremiah what's their plan.? katie and george á rochester police chief jim franklin filled out an application to designate olmsted county as a "high intensity drug trafficking area." what's the point? well á hopefully getting more resources to combat narcotics.xxx sot: narcotics affects communities all across the state as well as the country. vo:it's a deadly habit that almost got the best of tiffany hunsley. sot: i've currently been in recovery for over 14 years. vo:she's the founder and executive director of "recovery is happening"... a local noná profit that leads people in recovery. for hunsley, that path was difficult. sot: i remained in recovery after july 28th 2004 when i was arrested for manufacturing meth. vo:nationally over 70á thousand people died from drug overdoses in 2017. that impact is being felt here. sot: there's a significiant uptick of meth across the country and certainly within the state as well. vo:the rochester police and olmsted sheriff's office want to designate olmsted county a "high intensitiy drug trafficking area." that move could result in federal funding to boost drug fighting efforts. sot: this is an additional strategy that we're trying to leverage to kind of enhance proactivly and aggressivly going after narcotics and addition. vo:in the twin cities area... five counties including dakota, washington and ramsey are considered "high intensity drug trafficking areas." tiffany's hoping her community is next. sot: i never just woke up one day and said i want to be an addict. that wasn't my dream that's the application has passed the state board and they're waiting to hear from the regional board now.. if approved they will get part of the 264á million dollars. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah. we also reached out to mayor norton on running a city designated as a "high intensity drug trafficking area" she tells us in part á "while there is no joy in being designated a "high intensity drug trafficking area", the funding that would occur as a result will help us address the issue in ways we are currently unable to do.it's a little like making lemonade out of lemons!."