Tobacco Purchase Age Ordinance

Albert Lea's ordinance will be taking effect May 1, raising the age to 21

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 6:49 PM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2019 6:49 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Tobacco Purchase Age Ordinance

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in less than 24 hours... people under the age of 21 will not be able to buy tobacco products in albert lea. the city council passed the ordinance in march with the goal of cutting down on tobacco use among teens. smoker micah ogren (ohágrin) is just a little bit older than the new legal age. he says if someone wants to buy tobacco á they will find a way. xxx "there gonna go to iowa its cheaper down there if they can't get them in town here they are gonna go someplace else and iowa is a lot cheaper then up here anyways. so its kind of forcing them to go over the border and spend their money elsewhere." olmsted county's ordinance making the same change to the tobacco purchase age will take effect july
