Speech to Text for Letters from the Heart

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

words of wisdom á from the mouths ... of 2nd graders. students at banfield elementary in austin á are penning messages to high schoolers. the youngsters telling kimt á safety is the focus of these letters... especially since it's prom and graduation season. the kiddo's teacher á sheila pitzen á says the messages hit close to "it was really fun the next morning to listen to here about how excited they were to get the letters and how they all huddled together and said whats on your letter and what did you get." students wrote nearly 400 letters. the acts of kindness are part of a project the district hopes will help to reduce