Speech to Text for MN Gas Tax Proposal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of opinions. kimt news three's calyn thompson shows us what minnesota's gas tax looks like compared to the rest of the uás. calyn: one thing we can all agree on is we have to fill up our gas tanks. but one thing minnesotans are still split on is a gas tax hike. governor walz says it's the fix to minnesota's crumbling roads and bridges. (nat: gov. walz: this is the budget that minnesotans voted for by historic numbers in november... " it's a point some minnesotans agree with. if you don't have good roads then you'll be fixing your cars too in the long term. (nat while others want to avoid seeing numbers peak at the pump. because we've gone so long they want an instant fix, but it can't happen that way when you've gone years without putting in the funds so. (graphic) right now á minnesota's state gas tax is 28.5 cents per gallon. combined with the federal gas tax of 18.4 cents per gallon& it makes the total tax on gas in minnesota 47 cents a gallon. that amount does fall lower than the national average of 52.64 cents a gallon& but (could increase a nickel a year for four years with the proposed gas tax hike. (nat whether or not that will be enough... is in question for some taxpayers. they always want more regardless of what we give them. it's just not in our state, it's across the nation. we pay taxes, very high taxes and then everybody else wants more. it's kind of a oneáway street. up up up up. reporting in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// the bill now heads to the republicaná led senate á where it faces a decided uphill battle.///