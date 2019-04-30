Clear
Gun control bills pass in the Minnesota House

The bills would allow authorities to seize guns from a person deemed a threat and would require a background check for all gun sales.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 5:41 PM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2019 5:41 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

the minnesota house is approving a pair of proposals that look to tighten gun control. mn gun legislation-vo-1 lowerthird2line:mn house approves gun control bills rochester, mn one proposal would allow authorities to temporarily take guns away from people deemed a threat to themselves or others. the other would expand criminal background check requirements for all gun transfers... including person-to- person sales and transactions made at gun shows. gun shop owner ralph hettig tells k- i-m-t that expanding background checks won't stop them from falling into the wrong hands.xxx mn gun legislation-sot-1 lowerthird2line:ralph hettig owner, wild goose sports i don't think it's going to do us much good there's way too many fire arms floating in the country if not all over the world. one of the proposals - the so-called 'red flag' portion of the bill which allows authorites to temporialy take guns away - has some gun rights advocates speaking out. we'll take a deeper look into why that proposal is so controversial... coming up tonight at ten. /
