Gun control bills pass in the Minnesota House

The Minnesota House is approving a pair of proposals that look to tighten gun control. One proposal would allow authorities to temporarily take guns away from people deemed a threat to themselves or others. The other would expand criminal background check requirements for all gun transfers, including person-to-person sales and transactions made at gun shows. Gun shop owner Ralph Hettig tells KIMT that expanding background checks won't stop them from falling into the wrong hands. "I don't think it's going to do us much good there's way too many fire arms floating in the country if not all over the world." One of the proposals - the so-called 'red flag' portion of the bill which allows authorities to temporarily take guns away - has some gun rights advocates speaking out.