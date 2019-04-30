Clear
Presentation teaches residents about health insurance

The event was hosted by Health Access Minnesota at the Rochester Public Library.

figuring out your health insurance coverage can be confusing. health insurance access-vo-1 lowerthird2line:understanding health insurance rochester, mn michael frost is a self-employed farmer from pine island - and he says his family is going through a health insurance change - which is difficult to navigate. he attended a "health insurance matters" presentation at the rochester public library to help get some questions answered. health access minnesota - a mn-sure grantee presented about addressing healthcare disparities and how you can better understand your coverage.xcxx health insurance access-sot-1 lowerthird2line:michael frost farmer whenever i come to any of these meetings, i learn quite a bit. there's a lot of things to learn, especially medicare. we've gone to a few meetings on that and you don't learn it all the first meeting, there's always so many more things to learn health access minnesota helps people with health insurance enrollement for free. kimt.com:local news if you need some help with your coverage - head to our website at kimt dot com and find this story under local news. we'll have a link to help you get
