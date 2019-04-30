Speech to Text for Lansboro gets ready for new solar panel field

enough sun touches the earth to meet the planet's energy use for an entire year. that's according to the u-s department of energy. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning about one southeastern minnesota community that is working to harness that energy. she joins us live. annalise - what can you tell us?xxx lowerthird2line talent:annalise johnson ajohnson@kimt.com coverage you can count on katie - if it seems like you're seeing more and more solar fields popping up - you're probably right. according to the solar energy industry association - in the last decade - solar energy has grown by 50 percent each year. now - a southeastern minnesota community will soon be benefitting from a new solar field.xxx solar panels to power town-pkg-1 solar panels to power town-pkg-2 just below the lanesboro water tower - crews are working diligently to get this solar field up and running. "it's just a good thing for everyone to use more renewables" philip dybing and his wife own the land the panels are being built on... they signed a 20 year lease with alberta canada based "bluearth renewables" solar panels to power town-pkg-3 "it's not prime farmland and the location and the visibility ended up being a perfect fit. solar panels to power town-pkg-5 bluearth owns and operates the project... public utilities superintendent jerod wagner explains the city will purchase power generated by the field. solar panels to power town-pkg-4 "it's a 20 year contract. it's a purchase power agreement at a fixed cost for lanesboro. its behind the meter generation. it'll be really good for town." solar panels to power town-pkg-7 the solar field is expected to power 20 percent of the city's energy solar panels to power town-pkg-6 "tourism and forward thinking people, i think that lanesboro really looks for things like this and gets excited about it." "i don't know what the future holds but this is a good step inbetween" lanesboro's step into renewabale energy is secured for the next 20 years. / solar panels to power town-ltag-2 lanesboro has been using a hyrdo facility for more than 120 years... so the solar field is an addition to the city's use of renewable energy. the city expects to receive power from the facility by june first. live in rochester - annalise johnson - kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. bluearth renewables - which acquired the development rights for the butter solar portfolio at the end of last year - is also developing two other solar projects in our area... one in forest city - and one in saint charles. /