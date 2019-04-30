Clear
Ellis Middle School Robotics Team competes in world tournament

Even though they didn't win, the team still left a lasting impression.

of the robotics team at ellis middle school in austin have some bragging rights. robotics win-vo-1 robotics win-vo-4 they placed 15th out of about a thousand at the robotics world competition in kentucky this past weekend. and they were the last american team standing in tournament. the 8th graders were also chosen by a team from taiwan as an alliance partner for bracket play. the students learned life- skills that go far beyond robotics.xxx robotics win-sot-1 robotics win-sot-3 "we also teamed up with a team from taiwan, we got to learn a little bit about how they spoke and they also traded gifts with us as well and it was kind of a tradition thing and it kind of gave us a sense of how they treat people back home." the entire team will be graduating this year from the middle school. and they're hoping to continue their robotics involvement at the high school. / prom
