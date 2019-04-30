Speech to Text for Olmsted County is one of state's most dangerous for drunk driving

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

numbers-vo-2 every day in the u-s - nearly thirty people die in drunk- driving crashes. that's according to the national highway traffic safety administration. olmsted county ranks in the top thirteen most dangerous drunk-driving counties in minnesota. drunk driving numbers-vo-1 drunk driving numbers-vo-3 sandy melville's son austin was killed by an impaired driver in rochester back in 20-10. since then - she's made it her mission to prevent people from drinking and driving.xxx drunk driving numbers-sot-1 drunk driving numbers-sot-2 austin had his whole life and his whole future ahead of him. he was engaged, he graduated as i said with dual honors. he had a promising life and a promising career and it was all taken away from him in an instant by someone's choice to drive impaired. and this is all i can do for him, and this is what i have to do for him. / recovery option-wpvo-1 recovery option-wpvo-2 we also reached out to minnesota adult and teen challenge... those at the organization hope they can play a part in helping decrease drunk driving in olmsted county. they want people who are struggling with alcoholism to know there's help available.xxx recovery option-sot-1 recovery option-sot-2 it starts with one person at a time. each person stepping up and saying 'what can i do to act more responsibly, to act in all that i can be for my fellow citizens,' but also to be that one person that's gonna stand up and say 'i'm gonna take control of my life and live better' if you or someone you know is struggling with alcoholism - we've posted the contact information for minnesota adult and teen challenge on our website kimt dot com. recovery option-sot-3 you'll find it along with this story under local news.