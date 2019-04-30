Speech to Text for Chris Nelson's Forecast 4/30

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rainfall totals could range between 0.50"- 1.00" for most areas in our region. decreasing chances of rain and all rain comes to an end by mid to late morning on wednesday with cloudy skies. temperatures will remain below average for the next two days. a couple of showers could linger from wednesday night into early thursday with a minor disturbance. skies begin to clear as high pressure moves back in and highs rebound nicely into the 60s on friday. the warmest day of the weekend will be on saturday with lots of sunshine and highs running toward 70. tonight: rain likely, few rumbles of thunder lows: near 40. winds: e 5-15 mph tomorrow: showers come to an end early, then cloudy. highs: low 50s. winds: ne 5-10 mph tomorrow night: cloudy with scattered showers. lows: low 40s. winds: ene at 5- 10 mph. robotics win-vo-2 members of the robotics team at