Speech to Text for Tracking Light to Moderate Rain for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

have 90ádays to take we're waking up to a calm but cloudy morning this tuesday with temperatures hovering near 40. as the sun rises so do our chances for rain showers, especially as we begin to approach the afternoon. rain looks to stay light to moderate through the day, on and off and unorganized á so plan for another gray, soggy, last day of april with highs only topping off in the mid to upper 40s. shower chances will be sticking around nearly the entire evening and into wednesday morning where temps finally begin to recover. it'll be a rain start to wednesday but showers will end as we near the late afternoon. highs will pop into the middle 50s. a similar situation will be found thursday as rain tapers off a little closer to midday with highs reaching back into the upper 50s/lower 60s. by friday, the sunshine is back and so are the lower 60s! saturday remains the nicest day on track as temps pop back into the upper 60s/lower 70s and sunshine