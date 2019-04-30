Speech to Text for Law takes effect in August, but officials say to start driving hands-free now

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new on daybreak áá changing how you use your phone while driving, that's what the minnesota department of public safety is trying to get you to do now. because in 3 months, the "handsáfree" law goes into effect. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with why they want people to make the change today. tyler and arielle, it all comes down to safety. they keeping your phone down when behind the wheel leads to safer roads, so why not start today. according to minnesota department of public safety... in 12 of the 15 states with handsfree laws, driving fatalities have gone down by an average of 15 percent. they also want people to change habbits now because it you can still use your phone when driving but on bluetooth so it's out of your hand. but here's a cheaper option... you are( allowed to drive with one earphone in connected to your phone. but when you put both earbuds in, that's when it becomes illegal. live in rochester again, the handsáfree law goes into effect in minnesota on august first. your first ticket if caught driving with a phone in your hand for whatever reason is 50 dollars plust cour fees. any tickets after that are 275 dollars plus court fees.