Speech to Text for Getting around the major road work starting May 6th

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as we get closer to the warmer months your commute likely could be interrupted by construction. for a look at some of the big projects getting underway soon in southern minnesota and how you can avoid major delays, let's go to kimt news three's deedee stiepan who is live at mndot's district six headquarters in rochester. one of the first big mndot projects of the summer starts in less than a week on highway 52 from marion through chatfield... take a look. mndot will be repaving, replacing culverts and making improvements along this stretch of the highway. there will be detours at two stages of the project á both will reroute traffic off 52. the one you see on the map will take traffic to iá90 on county road seven. another major traffic inturruption will impact anyone traveling between mantorville and wanamingo on highway 57. three bridges á which are indicated by the stars on this map wll be torn down and replaced. this work will shut down the entire stretch of highway from may 1st all the way to october. to get around the work á traffic will be detorued on highway 56 via county road 11 and county 16 á that's the blue you see on the map. there will be a signed detour route to access berne on co road 24. another project getting started in may is concrete resurfacing on westbound iá90 from freeborn county road 46 to highway 13. for the spring and summer iá90 will be reduced to a single lane in each direction on the eastbound roadway. alsoá select ramps from westbound 90 will be closed and detoured. live from mndot district 6 thanks deedee. mndot is hosting an open house for anyone looking to learn more about the highway 52 project. that's happening tonight from 4á30 to 6á30 at chatfield city hall.