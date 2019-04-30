Speech to Text for Protect your family against the measles outbreak

measles are making a comeback. the centers for diseases control and prevention is reporting over 700 cases of measles this year alone, including two cases in iowa. the agency is saying this is the second greatest number of cases reported in the uás since 2000. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with how to keep your family safe from this extremely contagious disease. tyler and arielle á according to the cdc, measles, which starts with a high fever and can lead to more serious illnesses and brain damage, can be especially dangerous for babies and children. that's why health officials he at olmsted county public heath are using this week, which is national infant immunization week, to urge parents to vaccinate their kids. dawn beck is the associate director of olmsted county public health... and says a lot of myths exist arround vaccinations, like too many could be harmful. during this major measles outbreak, she says its better late than never when it comes to the vaccination. kids are advised to get it at one year old then again around 4 or 6 years old. it's her work that made this decision a noá brainer for her now( adult knowing what i know about public health, i knew it was my responsibility as a parent. and in my heart, i knew i wanted to protect my kids from those deadly diseases. now this is kind of interesting... national infant immunization week is turning 25 this year during this measles outbreak. and it actually was created back in 1994 because of a measles outbreak back then. live in rochester, annalisa pardo kimt news most insurances cover vaccinations. but there are free or lowá cost vaccines available, you just have to ask your physician.