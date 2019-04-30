Speech to Text for Historic district could be coming to downtown Rochester

more changes coming to downtown plans first formed in 20á17 are moving forward... all to create a historic district in the med city. nowáit's the community's chance to learn about it. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan reports. "it is a city that stayed busy for lack of a better word during the war." rochester remained a bustling municipality during and after world war two. downtown businesses and the buildings that housed them remained wellá maintained. which is why a historic district is possible here. the new district would be from south broadway down 4th street, and along 1st avenye southwest, down second. here's a birdseye view of the block. not every building in this square qualifies as historic... just the ones built between 1873 and 1962. john kruesel owns a business on historic third which is within the the proposed district, he's hopeful the idea will go through. "it might be something like a capsule, it becomes a capsule of history moving forward into where we are right now and where we're going to be in the future." but there are some tricky things about a historic district. in such a district, building owners would need to follow certain rules when making changes to the exterior of a building. one business owner said he thinks the new rules should be accompanied by a tax break. kruesel, though, says it's nothing to worry about. "we're trying to have cohesive design elements, limit heights of some of the new buildings that could come and its in the best interest i think of trying to maintain some charm and integrity of the few elements that we have remaining in after the public hearing, the heritage preservation commission's decision about the historic district will move on to city council for final approval. we can expect that to happen sometime in june.///