Speech to Text for Local lacrosse highlights from Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as two area teams do battle. the rochester rivalry, century hosts mayo, it was a pretty chippy game throughout. connor olson on the right side gets the bounce as century takes an early two to one lead. mayo would take over next quarter, look at this laser from samuel dostal. that ball had some steam on it as the spartans tie it up. then in tranisition a couple of passes back and forth allows braydon crum to score, mayo takes the lead. and they would continue to add on to it, jacob anglin with the shot from deep that finds the net. mayo wins the same matchup but just down highway 14 at mayo as the spartans try to go for the sweep. mikayla pahl is all alone running down the field but laney walter makes the great save. hannah cooper with the ball dodges the defenders and hits the nice bounce shot for the goal. panthers take the lead. but then pahl makes up for the miss earlier with the goal off the penalty shot. and bryn adams takes her turn at the net and comes up firing for another score. century though would dominate and score 9 unanswered to win 11 to 3. back to boys john marshall hosting owatonna. rockets were leading in the second half before that goal. and then check this out, huskies mason oland with the ripper into the back of the net. that is absolutely filthy, let's watch it again and that is a thing of beauty. john marshall answers, cort buck with the quick goal the rockets tie it up in the third quarter. then it's sam boes all alone in the attacking zone and he scores jm would