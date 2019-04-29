Clear

Homelessness among the LGBTQ Community

Hear from an author as he talks about homelessness among the LGBTQ community.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

of the harmons./// homelessness is a problem across the uá s... and there are more communities impacted than you might think. author ryan berg made his way to the med city tonight to discuss his book. it tells the stories of those in the lá gábátáq community who've experienced homelessness. now á berg is educating the community on the struggles these teens face, and trying to find ways to solve the problem, because he has seen it first hand.xxx "i'm lgbt identified and i lived in nyc for a number of years working with lgbt youth and recognized that this was an invisible issue. no one was talking about it and teens were suffering because of that." berg encourages people to reach out to the library for resources for education á and also
