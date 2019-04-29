Speech to Text for Civic Center tranformation

rochester is going through some big changes. after not making any profit for years... city leaders decided to take action by giving up control and making it a private noná profit. kimt news 3's isabella basco spent the day learning how the city is ensuring the landmark's survival and is live there now. isabella? today... city administrator steve rymer proposed investing 3.8 million dollars annually from the hotel tax to help fund the mayo civic center for the next five years. it's all an effort to improve this important institution for the community.xxx when talking to people in downtown rochester... they all say the civic center is an emblem of the med city. "i've gone to some theatre and things in the past and graduation ceremonies i held here for university of minnesota rochester and mayo clinic. there's a lot of good things i've experienced at the civic center." "since they've redone the mayo civic center i mean it's a beautiful building. if they could figure out ways to utilize this building, then yes, it's a wonderful resource." to make sure the gem stays releveant in the community á city councilors are starting a conversation. "this council has talked about making certain there is more community benefit for use of the civic center particularly if it's not holding a convention or there are noná profits or groups that want to hold functions." ensuring the prosperity of this important, historic place. "it's a great facility." "it's a good use of space if they can figure out how to keep it going." the city is about a third of the way through the transition process which will take about a year. reporting live in downtown rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// thank you isabella. city council also plans to review and appoint a board of directors for the civic center on may 20th.///