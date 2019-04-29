Speech to Text for Rock steady boxing

partial outage./// parkinsons disease deteriorates movement and the brain. that's why one group is doing all it can to remain activeááá and spread the word about the disorder. kimt news 3's brian tabick joins us live now with the story.xxx katie and george what might be simple movements for us can be difficult for those with parkinsonsáá but one group is looking to fight back against it... literally.xxx throwing punchesáá keeping your balance and focusing on movementáá boxing is an all body workout. it's good for just about anyone á but it's even more important for this group. all of them have parkinson's disease. i didn't even think about something like this happening to me. berding was diagnosed five years ago. my shoulder can be involuntary muscle spasms. my hips can get really tight and not be able to move. which is why excersices like boxing or tai chi are the perfect answer to fighting back. the boxing motions and us hitting on speed bags really works on taking motion from your left and moving to your right and your right and moving to your left. mentzer isn't just the coach of rock steadyáá she left her corporate job to coach this class four days a week as a way to help those suffering the same disease as her mother. it's just a decline, right. it's just a slope of what is the decline so it was hard watching somebody who was 36 years old and in the prime of her career and trying to raise two kids knowing that she has a disease and knowing there isn't a cure and people really didn't know about it. all while trying to give this disease the ole one two. jana and geri want others to understand what this disease really means. it's a disease that people fight and people may say 'oh you look great' but they have no idea what's going on inside my body. there's a lot of things going on so my rock steady will also be raising money for parkinsons disease this weekend. katie and george... they will participate in the annual shake rattle and strolláá that money goes towards the michael j fox foundation. live in mason city á brian tabick á kimt news 3./// thank you brian. the mayo clinic says there are more than 200á thousand people diagnosed with the disease each year./// even though it's legal á doesn't mean it's always going to happen how you want.