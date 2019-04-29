Speech to Text for Chris Nelson's Forecast 4/29

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

stormteam 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson. chris á you've been talking to us a lot about the rain, but what about the temperatures? can we pack away our jackets and hoodies anytime soon? xxx an active weather pattern sets up this week with a couple of rounds of rain and even storms. the rain this morning and marched east with slight chances the rest of today and tonight. it stays mostly cloudy with another trough of low pressure rolling in for tomorrow and more rain chances á 0.50" of rain is possible. showers could continue into early wednesday morning before giving us another break of the showers for the rest of the day wednesday. scattered rain showers pull in for thursday morning and will end by noonáish. the sun will come back out on friday and during the day on saturday; however, there could be intervals of showers late on friday night and early saturday. highs stay below average for most of this week in the 50s, and then getting back into the 60s for late this week and weekend. tonight: mostly cloudy lows: near 40. winds: nne 5á10 mph tomorrow: rain developing, especially in the afternoon. highs: upper 40s. winds: e 5á15 mph wednesday: mostly cloudy. highs: midá50s. when he's not bringing the heat on the