Speech to Text for MnDOT remembering workers who died on the job

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"worker memorial day."xxx you probably pass by them everyday while driving on state highways like this one á transportatio n workers. today as they observe worker memorial day, they have a message for you: the decisions you make on the road could make their job a lot safer. seven seats are empty to represent seven of mná dot's district 6 employees who lost their lives working on minnesota highways. "john biever á eugene mitchell á earl held á roy carls á jerry holter á grayston cain á thomas schmit." leaving a room full of people who do the same jobs as those who lost their lives... reflect on how their safety is often in the hands of others. "it's dangerous. you got traffic going by you at 70 plus miles an hour, and ya know people are texting or reading newspaper or playing with their radios." that's why authorities want you to pay attention while driving á in order to save lives. "it brings to the forefront the dangers of driving and the dangers these workers put themselves in everyday. and hopefully will bring some attention as we enter the construction season to get drivers just to slow down and pay extra attention to those workers." reporting in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// there is legislation in place to help protect workers... like the ted foss move over law and the 'hands free' cellphone law that takes effect