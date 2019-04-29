Speech to Text for Church debates gay marriage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

salem lutheran church in lake mills is debating gay marriage despite the practice now being legal in all fifty states. yesterday á we shared the story of derek harmon á who expressed his intention to marry his partner jesus at his childhood church. the church's constitution does not allow pastors to marry same sex couples. on sunday á a vote was held to amend the constitution and it failed to pass by a 103 to 98 vote. today á kimt news 3's alex jirgens sat down with derek's parents doug and rhonda.xxx "it's been a hard journey for everybody, for both sides of the issue, and i think we have to remember that we are not of the same mind, but we all gather for the same faith. that's been our strength." we reached out to the church. nobody was willing to do an on camera interview. the church, though, has vowed to continue supporting the harmon family.///