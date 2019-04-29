Clear

Church debates gay marriage

An Iowa Church fails to allow gay marriage after a narrow vote

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 6:36 PM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2019 6:36 PM
Posted By: George Mallet

Speech to Text for Church debates gay marriage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

salem lutheran church in lake mills is debating gay marriage despite the practice now being legal in all fifty states. yesterday á we shared the story of derek harmon á who expressed his intention to marry his partner jesus at his childhood church. the church's constitution does not allow pastors to marry same sex couples. on sunday á a vote was held to amend the constitution and it failed to pass by a 103 to 98 vote. today á kimt news 3's alex jirgens sat down with derek's parents doug and rhonda.xxx "it's been a hard journey for everybody, for both sides of the issue, and i think we have to remember that we are not of the same mind, but we all gather for the same faith. that's been our strength." we reached out to the church. nobody was willing to do an on camera interview. the church, though, has vowed to continue supporting the harmon family.///
Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Tracking an active week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MnDOT remembering workers who died on the job

Image

Church debates gay marriage

Image

MnDOT remembers workers who died on the job

Image

Students present walkability study findings

Image

Traveling planetarium comes to Austin

Image

Gas prices continue to climb in 2019

Image

911 outage resolved in Olmsted County

Image

Spring gardening

Image

Byron Fire Dept. gets new equipment

Image

Wind turbine fire

Community Events