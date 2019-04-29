Clear

Students present walkability study findings

Students at Newman HIgh School took part in the study that looks to improve safety around the school.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 6:01 PM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2019 6:01 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Students present walkability study findings

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

earlier this month á newman catholic high school students participated in a walking audit with the city of mason city. today á they're sharing their findings on how to improve safety around their school. groups of students presented their recommendatio ns to mason city officials. additions like crosswalks and traffic lights á and even a speed counter were among those recommended. senior grayson gaubatz (gahá bahts) hopes that these changes will improve an area that sees a lot of traffic.xxx "there's ká12 kids in this one small area, and we're kind of a little bit isolated. it's important to try and connect them as much as possible. i think what they're asking us to do and improving the walkability is a great thing, especially in this isolated area of mason city." the recommendatio ns will go to the city's active living and transportatio n commission á where they will discuss where they see the most need. the commission will then present its findings to
