Clear

Traveling planetarium comes to Austin

Grant money was used to rent out the traveling planetarium for students to learn about the stars and planets.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 5:59 PM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2019 5:59 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Traveling planetarium comes to Austin

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

students at i. j. holton intermediate school got a 3á d look at the planets today. exploraádome... an inflatable planetarium was parked in the school's gym. back in november á the school got scholarship money to use towards the bells muesum's interactive program known as the traveling plantarium. one organizer said they are so thankful for the grant money... which helps them make learning fun.xxx "this reminds me of the stars and planets the stuff that we learned in mrs. richardson science class." from five to seven tonight á parents and students will get the chance to expereince the plantarium as part of the school's steam night. they will have the chance to view the film 'two small pieces of glass: the amazing telescopes' á which will be shown (inside the planetarium.///
Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Tracking an active week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MnDOT remembering workers who died on the job

Image

Church debates gay marriage

Image

MnDOT remembers workers who died on the job

Image

Students present walkability study findings

Image

Traveling planetarium comes to Austin

Image

Gas prices continue to climb in 2019

Image

911 outage resolved in Olmsted County

Image

Spring gardening

Image

Byron Fire Dept. gets new equipment

Image

Wind turbine fire

Community Events