Speech to Text for Traveling planetarium comes to Austin

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

students at i. j. holton intermediate school got a 3á d look at the planets today. exploraádome... an inflatable planetarium was parked in the school's gym. back in november á the school got scholarship money to use towards the bells muesum's interactive program known as the traveling plantarium. one organizer said they are so thankful for the grant money... which helps them make learning fun.xxx "this reminds me of the stars and planets the stuff that we learned in mrs. richardson science class." from five to seven tonight á parents and students will get the chance to expereince the plantarium as part of the school's steam night. they will have the chance to view the film 'two small pieces of glass: the amazing telescopes' á which will be shown (inside the planetarium.///