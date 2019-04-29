Speech to Text for Gas prices continue to climb in 2019

according to triple a á gas prices are at a new high for the year at two dollars and 88 cents per gallon nationally. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is breaking down prices in our area. annalise á why are prices going up? george and amy á stopping to fill up your tank at a gas station like this one in rochester is getting more expensive across the united states. according to triple a á increases in the price of crude oil and decreases in iranian oil exports are to blame.xxx "well they're going up and it was kind of nice when they were around 2 dollars a gallon." "i think it's a bit of a gimmick with summer coming and prices go up." here's the breakdown of prices in our area... according to gas buddy á the average price for a gallon of gas in minnesota is 2 dollars and 76 cents per gallon. olmsted county is just above the state average at two dollars and 79 cents. average iowa prices are similar at 2 dollars and 75 cents... but prices are spiking above the state average in cerro gordo county... where one gallon will cost you roughly 2 dollars and 90 cents. drivers i spoke to say they're not too concerned right now about prices... "like everything else, prices deviate and go up." and one person tells me he's glad minnesota prices aren't expensive as some other states. "in california it's approaching 5 dollars a gallon. i talked to my son and it doesn't seem so bad at that point."/// prices in iowa and minnesota are actually on the lower end of the spectrum compared to many other states. according to gas buddy á right now á the cheapest gas is in missippi at an average of $2.52 per gallon á and the most expensive gas is in california... averaging just over 4 dollars per gallon. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3./// thank you annalise. minnesotans could soon see their gas prices climb again. today á democrats in the minnesota house are expected to approve a transportatio n bill that would increase the state's gas tax by 20 cents per gallon.///