Speech to Text for 911 outage resolved in Olmsted County

more details./// 9á1á1 services are restored in 5 olmsted county cities. more than 200 people were impacted by a partial 9á1á1 outage today... that's according to the olmsted county sheriff's office. some landlines in plainview á elgin á millville á eyota á and waldorf were not able to reach emergency services late this morning until just before 3 pám. elgin resident amy appel (apple) says the outage wasn't a concern for her because she only uses a cell phone á not a landline... but her elderly parents in millville rely entirely on their home phone. the sheriff's office advises that anyone facing such difficulty should should call 9á1á1 on a cell phone if they need emergency services... and people should check on neighbors who are elderly á have disabilities á or who do not have access to a cell phone.xxx a lot of the elderly don't have cell phones so that would be scary. century link doesn't know what caused the outage./// police are now