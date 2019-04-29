Clear

911 outage resolved in Olmsted County

Residents who rely on landlines were unable to get through on the emergency line for several hours after a Century Link outage.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 5:52 PM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2019 5:52 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for 911 outage resolved in Olmsted County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more details./// 9á1á1 services are restored in 5 olmsted county cities. more than 200 people were impacted by a partial 9á1á1 outage today... that's according to the olmsted county sheriff's office. some landlines in plainview á elgin á millville á eyota á and waldorf were not able to reach emergency services late this morning until just before 3 pám. elgin resident amy appel (apple) says the outage wasn't a concern for her because she only uses a cell phone á not a landline... but her elderly parents in millville rely entirely on their home phone. the sheriff's office advises that anyone facing such difficulty should should call 9á1á1 on a cell phone if they need emergency services... and people should check on neighbors who are elderly á have disabilities á or who do not have access to a cell phone.xxx a lot of the elderly don't have cell phones so that would be scary. century link doesn't know what caused the outage./// police are now
Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Tracking an active week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MnDOT remembering workers who died on the job

Image

Church debates gay marriage

Image

MnDOT remembers workers who died on the job

Image

Students present walkability study findings

Image

Traveling planetarium comes to Austin

Image

Gas prices continue to climb in 2019

Image

911 outage resolved in Olmsted County

Image

Spring gardening

Image

Byron Fire Dept. gets new equipment

Image

Wind turbine fire

Community Events