Speech to Text for Spring gardening

it probably feels like forever since you've seen a pop of color in your garden. the end of winter weather is in sight á which means you'll soon be able to start planting. there are two options á annuals and perennials. you only have to plant perennials once and can expect to have them for many years. annual plants are more challenging á as they only live one year and are more sensitive to temperature.xx x you get down to the 32 degree mark and you're at freezing and the plant tissue is gonna freeze. with the annuals, if they get that cold and they freeze they're probably gonna be dead. perennials in the ground at this point we're not worried about anymore. but with the annuals it is still good for the next probably two weeks to watch those nighttime temperatures. she says the safest bet is to start planting after mother's day.///