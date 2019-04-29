Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Byron Fire Dept. gets new equipment
Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 4:59 PM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2019 4:59 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman
Mason City
Clear
58°
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
57°
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
61°
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
59°
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
54°
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Tracking an active week.
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Former UNI softball player shot and killed early Sunday
Wind turbine catches fire in Worth County
Mason City PD: 1 injured, another cited for using electronic device during 2-vehicle crash
Mason City man charged in connection to Code Red incident earlier this month
Butler County man pleads guilty to assault and indecent exposure
Mitchell County man sentenced for swallowing meth
Charles City woman facing arson charge in South Carolina
Man convicted of kidnapping, trying to kill woman in Iowa
Minnesota moves toward banning 'conversion therapy' but it's still legal in many states
Lake MIlls man sentenced for convenience store theft
Latest Video
MnDOT remembering workers who died on the job
Church debates gay marriage
MnDOT remembers workers who died on the job
Students present walkability study findings
Traveling planetarium comes to Austin
Gas prices continue to climb in 2019
911 outage resolved in Olmsted County
Spring gardening
Byron Fire Dept. gets new equipment
Wind turbine fire
Community Events