Speech to Text for Wind turbine fire

new details this afternoon about a wind turbine fire that happened near grafton last night. here's a look at the scene near 410th street and vine avenue. the fire destroyed the turbine's gearbox á and damaged part of the blades and part of the tower. strong winds also carried some debris into nearby fields. mason city deputy fire chief aaron beemer wasn't called to (this fire. but he says says there's currently not any equipment available to would allow fire fighters to safely put a fire out at that height. so it's best to let it burn out by itself.xxx "they don't even put fire extinguishers in the tops of the turbine areas or the maintenance areas because they don't want their own maintenance people feel like they should or could fight a fire inside of those structures." we reached out to avangrid (ayá vohnágrid) renewablesá the supervisor of the wind turbine. they tell us the cause of the fire is still under investigation.///