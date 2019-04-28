Speech to Text for Women of Influence honors local pioneers

at this time./// it's a growing trend in the business world... more than 11 point 6 million businesses are owned by women in the united states. that's according to the national association of women business owners. today in charles city á people gathered to celebrate women pioneers from the past á present á and future. kimt news 3's alex jirgens has the story.xxx from starting a linotype school... to business owners... to partnering in law. women reaching their potential are sharing their stories of success during the annual women of influence recognition luncheon. tami vetter is the owner of the rustic corner á and is also part of working women inc. she shared her story on starting two businesses. "i opened my store when i saw a shift in the marketplace, in my other businesses' client base, and from there i made changes as i've seen things change in our cities needs, or what's gone and what do we need now." she shared some challenges when launching... and has a theory on why it may be hard for some women to start their own businesses. "i think women has always struggled with they don't feel they're good enough or they have to make everybody happy. and i think where we all have to focus is you can do anything you set your mind to, you only need to make yourself happy and there's always opportunity out there." the event was put on by the national 19th amendment society... which is dedicated to the preservation of the historic carrie lane chapman catt home. each year á they honor women that have played a significant role in society. cheryl erb with the society says it's important to recognize the progress and strides women have made in society. "it is tami vetter, and you know who they are, and they have the ability to go into a bank and operate on their own." if you're interested in pursuing your own path like starting a business... tami shares some words of encouragemen t á like doing research. "go out and work in that field for awhile, see it from the back side, so that