Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

People’s Climate March in Rochester

Community members in attendance are asking for action against climate change now.

Posted: Apr. 28, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Apr. 28, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for People’s Climate March in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the chilly afternoon didn't stop more than 50 people from marching in downtown rochester today for the 5th annual "people's climate march." stop denying the earth is dying, stop denying the earth is dying. people chanted and used to signs to have their voices heard... urging the public and legislators to act on climate change. starting at peace plaza, the crowd stopped at soldiers field for speeches about the issue, and ended with a get together at people's food coáop. marchágoers tell kimt why they're marching and how they believe it can make a real we have to do something now. because we don't have a lot of time. science tells us that and we have to pay attention. the most important way to send a message as a republic is the people. if we come out here and show what we really want, then it broadcasts directly to those who have the power and have a vote to decide what we get. at the march, people also signed petitions urging rochester to
Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Tracking a very rainy pattern.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Turbine fire in Worth County

Image

Women of Influence honors local pioneers

Image

People’s Climate March in Rochester

Image

Rochester synagogue remembers antisemitism victims

Image

Tracking a Soggy Week

Image

Saturday's Drake Relays highlights

Image

Drug Take Back Day

Image

Prom affected by snowy April

Image

Tracking Cold Temperatures Into Sunday

Image

Drake Relays - Friday night

Community Events