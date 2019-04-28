Speech to Text for People’s Climate March in Rochester

the chilly afternoon didn't stop more than 50 people from marching in downtown rochester today for the 5th annual "people's climate march." stop denying the earth is dying, stop denying the earth is dying. people chanted and used to signs to have their voices heard... urging the public and legislators to act on climate change. starting at peace plaza, the crowd stopped at soldiers field for speeches about the issue, and ended with a get together at people's food coáop. marchágoers tell kimt why they're marching and how they believe it can make a real we have to do something now. because we don't have a lot of time. science tells us that and we have to pay attention. the most important way to send a message as a republic is the people. if we come out here and show what we really want, then it broadcasts directly to those who have the power and have a vote to decide what we get. at the march, people also signed petitions urging rochester to