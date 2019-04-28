Speech to Text for Rochester synagogue remembers antisemitism victims

the rochester community is coming together at the b'nai (bánay) israel synagogue. it's to remember the holocaust... where 6 million jewish people were murdered under the nazi regime in germany, back in the 1940s. just one day after the shooting... the rabbi tells us this year's service is especially meaningful. kimt news three's annalisa pardo tells us how the jewish community is remembering while also moving forward against hate.xxx through silence... silence song... music and reading names... names being read people of all faiths have been coming to this service at bánai israel synagogue, honoring holocaust victims, for over 13 years. lighting 6 candles for the six million jews who died. this year, they're remembering one (more jewish person who lost her life for the same reason holocaust victims did all those years ago... because of her faith. again, that's all i thought. again... you can't even be surprised anymore. the san diego shooting on saturday comes just six months after 11 jewish people died in another shooting at a synagogue in pittsburgh. since then, rabbi werner says they air on the side of caution... with rochester police providing security during sunday's service. we've watched as society allow sacred space and the act of prayer to come under assault. so it's our obligation to create safety and security in these places by remembering. the uncertainty, being felt down to the youngest members of the congregation, history is repeating and it's terrible. like 12 year old benjamin hargraves. how did it make you feel when you heard about yesterday? sad. and really, really nervous to come here today. still á he came and even helped with the service. its important because it means a lot to remember it. music a community in mourning... but also asking for change. we move on, we move forward, we continue we will outlive hatred, but that's not enough. if we can't overcome the darkest part of our hearts that allows these diseases to spread, then as a race, as humanity, we're doomed. rochester mayor kim norton was also at today's service. she made a proclamation... designating this week as days of rememberance of holocaust victims. it ends on sunday, may