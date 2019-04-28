Speech to Text for Tracking a Soggy Week

even though your sunday has been cloudy and much cooler than where we should be at this time of the year, at least it wasn't snowing! unfortunately, there isn't a whole lot of nice weather to be found in the 7 day forecast thanks to plenty of rain chances. those rain chances will begin for tonight with showers pushing in after midnight. the rain will stay light to moderate with snow chances to our north and heavy rain to our south. a few showers will linger for monday morning's commute but otherwise, we will see some sunshine for monday afternoon with a few spotty light showers possible. highs will return to the mid to upper 50's. more rain pushes in for monday night and especially for most of the day tuesday with light to moderate rain and the threat for a rumble or two of thunder across north iowa. highs will cool back into the 40's. tuesday night the rain tapers but cloudy skies remain wednesday. by wednesday evening comes more rain chances lasting into thursday morning. thursday's rain chances are still unsettled at this time but don't expect much sun. temperatures still push their way into the upper 50's. for friday, we will actually see some sunshine for the morning with highs returning to the 60's by the afternoon but surprise, more rain for friday night all the way into saturday night. temperatures will stick to the middle 60's for the weekend. tonight: scattered rain showers/mostl y cloudy. lows: upper 30's. winds: southeast becoming east at 5 to 15 mph. monday: am showers end/partly cloudy pm with a few spotty showers. highs: middle to upper 50's. winds: east becoming west northwest at 8 to 14 mph. monday night: isolated thanks, brandon./// in the midst of